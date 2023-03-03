Man charged in killing of 2 in St. Paul, in a shooting that injured 3 others

A St. Louis Park man is facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of two people in St. Paul last weekend.

Ramsey County prosecutors say John Lee Edmonson, 52, opened fire in the parking lot of an apartment building on Dale Street, near the intersection with University Avenue at around 5 p.m. Feb. 25.

Larry Jiles Jr., 34, and Troy Kennedy, 37, were killed, and three other people were wounded. The court document says all survived their injuries.

Police say the shooting followed a celebration-of-life gathering for a woman who'd died recently.

One witness said the event was peaceful until people started to leave. That's when Edmonson drove up and allegedly shot Jiles three times at point blank range.

Authorities say Edmonson then fired into the parking lot and struck Kennedy and the others.

According to the complaint, Edmonson was convicted of murder in 1993 when he was part of a group that robbed and killed a drug dealer. He is charged with two counts of second degree intentional murder, and one count of second degree unintentional murder while committing a felony.

Edmonson is jailed on $10 million bond.