Authorities ID three people found fatally shot in Chisago County home

Authorities have identified the three people found fatally shot in their Chisago County home on Sunday and say a person of interest in the case also was found dead.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday identified the homicide victims as 73-year-old Darrell Mattson, 68-year-old Denise Matson and 47-year-old Kirk Mattson.

The sheriff’s office said they were found Sunday morning at a home on Brunswick Road in Fish Lake Township, northwest of North Branch, by deputies conducting a welfare check. Deputies went to the home after a family member said they had not been able to reach their relatives.

Authorities also reported Tuesday that an individual considered a person of interest in the deaths had been found dead at a different location on Saturday, a day before the bodies were found.

The sheriff’s office didn’t offer any details on the circumstances of that death and did not identify the person or that person's relationship with the victims.

“Investigators working the case continue to believe the Brunswick Road shootings were not a random incident and investigators have found no evidence pointing to an ongoing threat to public safety,” the sheriff’s office reported in its Tuesday update on the case.

The case remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.