3 found dead in Chisago County home

Three people were found dead inside a home in Chisago County, Minn. Sunday morning. The case is being investigated as a triple homicide.

Chisago County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home at 8 a.m. Sunday on Brunswick Road in Fish Lake Township after a family member said they had not been able to reach their relatives.

The home is about 50 miles north of St. Paul.

Deputies found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators do not believe it was a random incident, but the sheriff’s office did not announce any arrests.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies on the three victims.

The names of the deceased have not yet been identified.