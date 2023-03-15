Eagan police officer seriously injured in crash on Interstate 35E

An Eagan police officer was seriously injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E.

The officer, 22-year-old Kade Eggum, was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He's been with Eagan police for just over a year.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Eggum was in a police SUV, responding to an emergency call with lights activated, just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when he merged onto northbound I-35E from Pilot Knob Road. The Patrol said he was in the right lane and he attempted to make a left turn to a median crossover near Yankee Doodle Road.

Eggum’s squad collided with a northbound semi. A third vehicle, another SUV, also was struck in the crash.

The police SUV ended up in the center median.

The other two drivers were not injured. The Patrol said everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

The northbound lanes of I-35E were closed for several hours after the crash, as investigators worked at the scene.