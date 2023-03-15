Sports

Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant funeral details released

MPR News Staff
Obit Bud Grant Football
Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant breaks into a rare on-field smile as he heads toward the dressing room with linebacker Matt Blair after Minnesota's last-second 28-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game in Bloomington, Minn., Dec. 14, 1980. Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, has died. He was 95.
AP Photo

Share

The family of Vikings coach Bud Grant plans to hold a private service for him this weekend in Eden Prairie. The service will be at Grace Church with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The family also announced there will be public celebration of Grant's life at U.S. Bank Stadium “at a date to be determined this May.”

Grant died at age 95 last Saturday. He took the Vikings to four Super Bowls. The team said he won 290 football games over 28 seasons. Players and other team members paid tribute to the legendary coach, saying they respected his talent, dedication and the wisdom he shared for decades after he left the field.

Previously Vikings: Bud Grant, legendary coach, dies at 95

Grant’s family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and the DAV Foundation, care of its Camp Ripley Outdoor Program MN Veterans Outdoors.

MPR News is Member Supported

What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory