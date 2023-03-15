Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant funeral details released

The family of Vikings coach Bud Grant plans to hold a private service for him this weekend in Eden Prairie. The service will be at Grace Church with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The family also announced there will be public celebration of Grant's life at U.S. Bank Stadium “at a date to be determined this May.”

Grant died at age 95 last Saturday. He took the Vikings to four Super Bowls. The team said he won 290 football games over 28 seasons. Players and other team members paid tribute to the legendary coach, saying they respected his talent, dedication and the wisdom he shared for decades after he left the field.

Grant’s family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and the DAV Foundation, care of its Camp Ripley Outdoor Program MN Veterans Outdoors.