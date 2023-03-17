Authorities searching for missing 8-year-old boy near Cass Lake
Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help as they search for an 8-year-old boy who went missing Thursday evening near Cass Lake.
Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that Alfred Desjarlait III was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, near 140th Street Northwest and Wakonabo Drive Northwest. That’s just west of State Highway 371, about 5 miles south of the city of Cass Lake.
Police said he was walking home after playing with friends.
Tribal police reported early Friday morning that a State Patrol plane was assisting officers searching on the ground. Temperatures in the area were near zero early Friday.
Alfred is described as Native American, 4 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Timberland jacket, jeans and multi-colored Puma shoes.
Anyone who has seen Alfred, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911, or the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277.
