Minneapolis Public Schools: Hackers have released some data stolen from schools computer systems

The cyber attackers that targeted Minneapolis Public Schools have released some of the information they took. That’s according to a message Minnesota’s third largest district sent to families on Friday.

“We are working with cybersecurity specialists to quickly and securely download the data so that we can conduct an in-depth and comprehensive review to determine the full scope of what personal information was impacted and to whom the information relates,” reads the statement.

Hackers had warned the district that if it didn’t pay a ransom of $1 million, they would release the stolen, private data online. District officials have said they have not paid any ransom.

The district says it completed a review of data which was posted earlier this month, and it will now be reaching out to families whose information was accessible. It says it will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection services to those individuals who were affected.

The district is also warning people who accessed their personal accounts on district devices to change their passwords. And they’re asking people not to share any data now exposed by the attack.