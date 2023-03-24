Northern lights possible Friday night; quiet weekend weather

Some people captured stunning pictures of the northern lights Thursday night:

Chance of seeing northern lights Friday night

The chance of seeing northern lights Friday night appears to be higher in northern Minnesota than southern Minnesota.

Here’s the Friday night aurora forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center:

Friday night northern lights potential NOAA

Clouds may also be a problem Friday night, with most forecast models showing clouds increasing from west to east as we go through the evening and overnight hours.

Weekend temps

The Twin Cities average March 25 high temp is 46 degrees. Metro area highs may reach the mid-40s this Saturday. Highs in the 40s are expected Saturday afternoon from east-central and southeastern Minnesota into Wisconsin, with mainly 30s elsewhere:

Saturday forecast highs National Weather Service

There will be some 20s in northwestern Minnesota.

Sunday highs will range from 20s in western Minnesota to 40s in southeastern Minnesota:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Some spots in the metro area will top 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Dry weekend in much of Minnesota

Parts of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin could see a sprinkle or light snow shower on Saturday, but the main snow event this weekend will pass to the southeast, affecting parts of southern and eastern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 4 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday:

Simulated radar from 4 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

You can find updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the MPR News network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Snow cover

Much of Minnesota still has plenty of snow cover for cross-country skiing and sledding.

Here’s the latest Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

Thursday snow depth Minnesota State Climatology Office

Most of the northern half of Minnesota reported snow depths of 18 inches or higher this week, with snow depths of 30 inches or higher in much of northeastern Minnesota.

Twin Cities metro area snow depths vary from 12 inches or higher in the north metro to 4 inches or less on portions of the southwest metro.

There’s little or no snow cover in much of southeastern Minnesota and in parts of far south-central Minnesota.

Programming note

