Six wounded by gunfire in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening

Brooklyn Center police say at least six people were wounded when dozens of gunshots were fired in a parking lot Sunday night.

Hennepin County sheriff's officials told KARE 11 that all six appeared to be teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 18.

Authorities said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday near the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard, adjacent to Northport Park.

Responding officers did not find any victims at the scene but later learned six people had arrived at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found more than 50 casings from at least three different guns. No arrests in the case have been made yet, but Brooklyn Center police say they do not believe the general public is at risk.