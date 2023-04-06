Authorities searching for missing father, young son in Mankato, Minn.

Authorities in Mankato, Minn. are asking for help in locating a man and his young son who’ve been missing for about two weeks.

Mankato Public Safety said Wednesday that 29-year-old Walter Brown and his 2-year-old son Koran were last seen on or about March 23, when they left a home on Pohl Road on the city's southeast side.

Walter Brown’s last known communication with a friend was on March 24.

“Neither Walter or Koran Brown have been seen or heard from since, and there is concern for their welfare,” Mankato Public Safety reported Wednesday.

Authorities said they were notified the two were missing on March 29. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local agencies.

Koran Brown is described as Black, 2 feet 8 inches tall and about 40 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair.

His father, Walter Brown, is described as Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds. Authorities said he has dreadlocks with blond tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8725.