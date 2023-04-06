Popular Minneapolis restaurant Owamni closed after electrical fire

Popular Minneapolis restaurant Owamni is closed after an electrical fire on Wednesday.

Chef Sean Sherman says the restaurant was not damaged, but there was significant damage to the building's electrical system. There were no injuries.

The Water Works building is owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, which said in a statement that it will remain closed until repairs can be made and electrical service resumes.

At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the power went out in the building and shortly after, smoke was detected in the electrical room and the building was evacuated.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

“The Minneapolis Fire Department was called, and they discovered a fire in the electrical panel. Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board staff and electricians were immediately on site conducting an initial assessment of damage and repair needs,” the statement from the Park Board said.

Sherman doesn't know when Owamni will reopen.

“There's too many unknowns to even make a guesstimate at this stage. We'll just have to hold on and wait and we're just, messaging with our staff, and just, trying to figure out next steps,” he said.

The Park Board said in the statement that they are investigating the cause of the fire and are committed to doing whatever is possible to get the building open as soon as possible.