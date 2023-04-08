Law enforcement refocuses search for missing Winona, Minn. woman Madeline Kingsbury

Winona Police said Saturday that there won’t be a third day of a large, organized search for Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury, as law enforcement will now focus their efforts on targeted searches going forward.

They believe Kingbury’s disappearance is involuntary and suspicious.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury Courtesy of Minnesota BCA

About 1,900 people searched for Kingsbury Friday and another 700 volunteers on Saturday.

Kingsbury, 26, didn't show up for work and didn't pick up her two young children from daycare on March 31.

A van similar to the one she drives was seen traveling from Winona south into Fillmore County that day, and search teams have been looking along that route.

In a statement, police said the volunteer efforts allowed the search to cover substantially more ground in a shorter time than anticipated.

Search for Madeline Kingsbury

“This is tough terrain, and we are grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who are taking their personal time to assist with the search,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said during a Friday news conference.

They stressed they're still looking for Kingsbury, and teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches once new leads are developed.

“We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family,” the statement continued.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by Kingsbury’s family for information leading to her whereabouts.