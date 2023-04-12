Twins beat White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings on throwing error

Hanser Alberto’s throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto’s throw to first sailed and hit off the top of Taylor’s helmet, allowing Castro to score the game-ending run.

“It’s a regular play, so I should have made that one easy,” Alberto said. “Unfortunately, I make a bad throw.”

Taylor, who also homered for the first time with the Twins in the third, had a sacrifice bunt a day earlier that went straight to the pitcher and led to the lead runner being thrown out.

“Today I was looking to drop it down third base and actually got a really good pitch to bunt,” Taylor said. “I was able to maintain my angle and tried to deaden it as much as I could.”

Minnesota reliever Griffin Jax (1-1) worked a perfect top of the 10th, standing Chicago’s automatic runner at third.

Jesse Scholtens (0-1) was on the mound in the 10th for the White Sox, who got the game into extras after Luis Robert Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw from Twins closer Jhoan Duran in the ninth.

Duran, who blew his first save in three chances this season, responded by striking out the next three batters.

The dramatic finish capped a whirlwind day for both teams, which sent key players to the injured list. Chicago lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a knee sprain for two to four weeks. Minnesota placed Joey Gallo on the injured list with a right intercostal strain.

Minnesota's Byron Buxton added a first-inning, two-run homer that erased an early 2-0 deficit.

“There’s electricity in his body,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The way that when he puts a good swing on the ball. The way that he can hit the ball so flush and squarely, and backspin the ball the way he does, it’s very rare in this game that you see someone that’s so geared.”

For starters

The first four batters of the game reached against Minnesota starter Pablo López, who gave up three hits and a walk and contributed to the early trouble with a throwing error. López was superb from there, retiring the final 23 batters he faced.

López worked 7 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and striking out 10.

“After the first four, I think the mindset changed a little,” López said. “I think after that, we realized things that we can do different, things that can actually work, and we started using a different approach with the changeup.”

Lance Lynn also recovered from a shaky start for Chicago.

Donovan Solano singled to lead off the first before Buxton hit his second home run of the season off Lynn, who gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings while striking out 10. Lynn retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.

“When you get two in the first and then you turn around and give it right back, that’s on you,” Lynn said. “You kind of kill the momentum.”

Trainer’s room

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said 3B Yoán Moncada wouldn’t play during the series in Minnesota and will be day to day starting Friday when Chicago opens a home series against Baltimore. Moncada is dealing with a back issue similar to what he dealt with in spring training. ... Grifol also said Eloy Jiménez, on the injured list with a hamstring injury, could return this weekend. Jiménez has been hitting and running bases in Minnesota.

Twins: Carlos Correa missed his third straight game with mid-back spasms. Baldelli called the issue day to day and hoped Correa would be ready to return Wednesday. ... Alex Kirilloff started a rehab assignment with Class-A Fort Myers on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from wrist surgery last year.

Up next

The series finishes Wednesday with Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.75 ERA) pitching for Minnesota and Chicago going with RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, 9.00). Gray has allowed one run in 12 innings this season and struck out a career-high 13 in his last start. Giolito allowed a career-high 12 hits and seven runs in his last start at Pittsburgh.