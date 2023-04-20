Snow north, rain showers south; it's now Duluth's snowiest season ever

Rain, ice and snow continue to rotate around our slow moving storm system Thursday. Snow accumulations will be confined to the northern half of Minnesota with mainly rain showers south. More snow showers, mixed with rain, south will persist into Friday.

It’s now officially Duluth’s snowiest season on record.

Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow continue Thursday and Friday

A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow, and rain in northeastern Minnesota will turn to all snow during the day Thursday with snow continuing in the north and northwest. Southern Minnesota will see another round of morning and midday showers, some thunder.

Forecast precipitation 9 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Many locations in northeastern Minnesota saw snowfall overnight Wednesday night into Thursday. Duluth received more than enough to now have their snowiest season on record.

Snow totals reported through 9 a.m. Thursday National Weather Service

For southern Minnesota it’s been substantial rainfall with several locations reporting over 1 inch of rain. Maple Plain in western Hennepin County reported 1.3 inches of rain and Buffalo in Wright County reported 1.26 inches.

Precipitation estimates for the past 24 hours through early Thursday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Additional ice accumulation is possible along the North Shore Thursday.

Forecast potential ice accumulation Thursday for northeastern Minnesota NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

The snow will continue north and expand through Thursday into Thursday night and Friday with significant accumulation totals in some places, especially near the international border.

Forecast snowfall through Friday National Weather Service

Snow showers will continue to rotate in broken band around our ever-so-slow moving storm system with the upper low centered over northern Minnesota through the day Friday.

The occasional snow showers will mix with rain showers during the afternoon hours in southern Minnesota.

Forecast precipitation 8 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

It will be windy in areas around the center of the system but as the center passes overhead, like in the eye of a hurricane, winds will be lighter for a time midday across southern Minnesota. Winds along the North Shore will continue to gust at 45 to 55 mph.

Duluth recorded a 54 mph wind gust early Thursday.

Forecast wind gusts 6 a.m. Thursday through 1 p.m. Friday College of DuPage Weather

Chilly weekend but dry into early next week

While we’ll dry out over the weekend, it will still be chilly. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s and 30s.

Forecast highs Saturday National Weather Service

Sunday won’t be much warmer but we should see more sunshine.

Forecast highs Sunday National Weather Service

We have several days of dry weather at least to enjoy, even if it remains cooler than normal. We should see highs in the 50s become more widespread by Monday and Tuesday.