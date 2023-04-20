Record Store Day 2023 events in the Twin Cities and around Minnesota

If the impressive array of tempting vinyl exclusives didn’t get you totally excited for the 16th annual Record Store Day this Saturday, perhaps all of the cool music events planned at a variety of Twin Cities record stores will motivate you to head out and support your local shop that day.

Record Store Day’s fantastic collection of vinyl exclusives routinely gets all the headlines and brings in some much-needed revenue to record stores every year. But the day is truly about celebrating — and preserving — our beloved local record shops while bringing together the community of dedicated music fans who support them every day of the year.

In addition to dutifully bringing in all of the vinyl exclusives on offer for Record Store Day, our local shops go all out to make the day a fun one for their customers and everyone involved in the festivities, while also providing some unique musical highlights that will make Record Store Day even more special for everyone who heads out to a record store that day.

Here’s a rundown of what is going on for Record Store Day at various Twin Cities record shops.

Down In The Valley - Golden Valley, Maple Grove

Doors open at 9 a.m.

Down In The Valley not only does a wonderful job bringing in multiple copies of a majority of the RSD exclusives, but it also runs an organized, efficient line-management system that ensures someone doesn’t snatch up multiple copies of this year’s most in-demand titles. Down In The Valley also rewards its VIP members with the option to choose eight different titles their first time through the line (sign up for Down In The Valley’s VIP before Saturday if you can — it’s totally worth it as you get discounted records the rest of the year), with non-members being able to choose six titles. In celebration of its 51st year in business, Golden Valley’s DITV has some great events planned, with Greg Norton from Hüsker Dü doing a meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m., where he will sign the Hüskers’ coveted Record Store Day release, Tonite Longhorn. Down In The Valley is also hosting a free in-store performance from a mystery band at 8 p.m. To make RSD even more palatable, Down in the Valley has once again partnered with Broken Clock Brewing for a special Record Store Day-themed beer called "Liquid Fidelity" and will be giving out samples at both locations to thirsty 21+ customers who most likely waited in a long line outside the store that day.

Electric Fetus - Minneapolis

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Electric Fetus will once again be rocking this Record Store Day. Things typically get started bright and early at the Fetus, as it starts handing out numbers to those already waiting in line beginning at 8 a.m. (with the lucky first 50 people in line getting a goodie bag from The Current). The Dabbler Depot THC will share free donuts and coffee for everyone that day (as well as a selection of infused seltzers and edibles for sale), and El Burrito Mercado food truck will be on site for everyone who gets hungry flipping through the record racks. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Greg Norton (a busy man this RSD) of Hüsker Dü will be at the Fetus for a meet-and-greet and to sign Tonite Longhorn. There will also be DJ sets from Jake Rudh, Steve Smith, A.J. Hilton of WCCO-TV, Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger, and Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner (whose band are releasing their Unplugged album on vinyl for the very first time). In addition to all of the RSD vinyl exclusives on offer, the Fetus will also have its Signed Record Endcap fully stocked with signed albums from your favorite artists who autographed those records when they’ve played a show in town, stopped by the Fetus to shop for records, or rolled through the Twin Cities on promotional tours.

Here’s the full in-store schedule for the Electric Fetus on Record Store Day:

DJ Schedule

10 a.m. - Jake Rudh of Transmission

11:30 a.m. - Steve Smith

1 p.m. - A.J. Hilton of WCCO-TV

2:30 p.m. - Meghan Kreidler of Kiss the Tiger

4 p.m. - Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum

10:30-12:30 - Meet-and-Greet with Greg Norton of Hüsker Dü

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hymie’s is opening early on Record Store Day, promising a good selection of vinyl exclusives as well as plenty of Taylor Swift’s coveted RSD release, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, available to early risers. Hymie’s will also be offering a great selection of new arrivals, many of them at reduced prices for the occasion, along with terrific used albums brought to the floor at noon, and discounted titles all weekend long. There will also be live music from Paperbacks and Frank Randall starting at 12 p.m., as well as tasty coffee and other drink options from Hymie’s neighbor Milkweed to keep you caffeinated and hydrated during the RSD festivities.

Mill City Sound - Hopkins

Doors open at 9 a.m., numbers handed out at 8 a.m.

Vinyl fans typically line up really early on Main Street in Hopkins to make sure they get a chance to purchase the massive amount of Record Store Day exclusives that Mill City Sound regularly brings in. Mill City also puts out a bunch of vinyl rarities, new arrivals, and collectibles that day, to entice music fans into spending even more money at this beloved local shop. Most exciting of all, Mill City has a signed copy of Taylor Swift’s Midnights album that it will be raffling off to a lucky customer at the end of the day, with three runners up also winning three RSD titles as well. Mill City will also be giving away a cool record tote bag to customers so that your precious RSD vinyl purchases make it home safe and secure.

Know Name Records - Minneapolis

Open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The revered Portland Avenue record shop will once again be taking part in Record Store Day, providing a wide array of RSD vinyl exclusives as well as a series of live music planned to mark the occasion, including a performance by Faith Boblett at 2 p.m., as well as other fun events planned throughout the day. Know Name has been around for 46 years now, and you should stop by this musical institution this Record Store Day to ensure that the store is open for 46 more.

Agharta Records - St. Paul

Opens at 8 a.m.

Based on its tantalizing social media posts over the last few weeks, Agharta has pulled in just about every Record Store Day exclusive available (including some fantastic titles I didn’t even see on the original master list). The University Avenue shop opens at 8 a.m. sharp on RSD, and in addition to its bevy of vinyl exclusives, you can always count on Agharta to bring in some coveted new releases and hard-to-find color variants, as well as a terrific assortment of used vinyl to reward the patient crate diggers who would rather find a first pressing than a reissue.

Barely Brothers Records - St. Paul

Noon to 6 p.m.

This intimate Saint Anthony Park vinyl shop is a treasure on Record Store Day, especially for those who don’t get up too early. It brings in a bunch of vinyl exclusives to go along with its expertly curated racks of new and used records. And to make RSD even more of a musical party, Barely Brothers has a fantastic lineup of free live music taking place in the store throughout the day, including a sure to be sublime set from Charlie Parr at 1 p.m. Record Store Day at Barely Brothers will be a joyous occasion for vinyl and music lovers of all stripes. Here are the set times for RSD at Barely Brothers:

Noon - Bryan Murray

1 p.m. - Charlie Parr

2 p.m. - Matt Caflisch

3 p.m. - Annie & The Bang Bang

4 p.m. - Beebe Gallini

5 p.m. - Boot Cut

Roadrunner Records - Minneapolis

Opens at 9 a.m., numbers handed out at 8 a.m.

This cozy Nicollet Avenue shop smartly hands out numbers to those in line in order to keep the store manageable and the lines short. But sadly, the cold weather in the forecast for Saturday has scrapped Roadrunner’s plans to do a sidewalk sale in addition to the RSD vinyl exclusives it will have on offer, but Roadrunner promises to do the sidewalk sale the next warm weekend in the future. Roadrunner’s used record racks are enough of a reason to make it a must stop on any RSD circuit, and its selective vinyl exclusives will surely satisfy your needs no matter what type of music you are into.

More independent record shops around Minnesota to support on Record Store Day:

Annex Novelty Shop

Duluth • website

Broken World Records

Winona • website

Caydence Records & Coffee

St. Paul • website

Cheapo Records

Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Blaine • website

Disco Death Records

Minneapolis • website

Extreme Noise Records

Minneapolis • website

Fly Vintage & Vinyl

Robbinsdale • website

Groovy's

Minneapolis • website

Hidden World Vinyl Records

Rochester, Minn. • website

HiFi Hair and Records

Minneapolis • website

Homestead Pickin' Parlor

Richfield • website

Lake Country Books and More

Eden Prairie • website

Lakeshore Vinyl

Fergus Falls • website

Last Stop CD Shop

Marshall • website

Mother's

Moorhead • website

Mr. Zeros

Roseville • website

Ramble On Records

Shakopee • website

Remix

Forest Lake • website

The Record Spot

Minneapolis • website

Rochester Records

Rochester • website

Serge + Jane

Edina • website

SolSta Records

St. Louis Park • website

Treedome

Rochester • website

Tune Town

Mankato • website

Ultimate Collectibles

Hopkins • website

Urban Lights

St. Paul • website

Vintage Music Company

Minneapolis • website

Vyntage Vinyl

Red Wing • website

White Bear Lake Records

White Bear Lake • website

Wizard Wax

Minneapolis • website