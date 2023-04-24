Muslim leaders seek public help to stop attacks on Minnesota mosques

As of Monday, the Minneapolis Police Department is partnering with the FBI to investigate a possible bias motive behind an arson attempt at a Minneapolis mosque on Sunday evening.

The incident marks the third known attack on a mosque in Minnesota this year, according to CAIR-Minnesota executive director Jaylani Hussein.

“We don't want our community to get to the point where they are not coming to the mosques or feeling to the point where they will behave completely differently,” Hussein said. “What we want them to do is to be more vigilant, we want them to increase security. And we want them to realize that we are under threat.”

Worshippers noticed a fire in a bathroom at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center, located on the second floor of the 24 Mall in south Minneapolis, not long after a masked white man entered with a large paper bag, according to video footage. Community leaders allege the paper bag contained a large container filled with flammable liquid. The man was dressed in a black hoodie and light blue jeans.

Security cameras show the male suspect entered the mosque at 6:55 p.m. and took his shoes off before heading straight into a multi-stall bathroom. He is seen running out at 7:04 p.m. without the bag, sprinting out of the building barefoot.

Nearby community members extinguished the fire before it spread. No injuries or damage were reported.

Ward 6 Councilmember Jamal Osman, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and other MPD staff toured the mosque and heard concerns from mosque leaders on Monday afternoon.

O’Hara told them he was taking the mosque incidents seriously. Effective Monday, police supervisors will be responding to service calls originating from places of worship.

“Anytime there’s an incident near a place of worship, I want to know about it,” O’Hara said.

Shortly after making this declaration and about 24 hours after the first fire, another fire was reported at a different mosque only a few minutes away. Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Minneapolis fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a three-story mosque and community center.

The Masjid Al Rahma mosque had smoke coming from the roof but no visible fire, according to city officials. The fire was on the third floor. No injuries were reported.

At the meeting Monday afternoon, MPD told leaders they are working with FBI. There have been no arrests, according to MPD officials, and it’s currently an active investigation.

It’s unclear whether the two fires are connected, but Sunday’s fire is related to a fire at the same mosque last year.

Minneapolis police confirmed the same man was behind an arson attempt at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center mosque last year. Video footage also shows him spray painting “500” on nearby buildings home to Somali businesses, police reported.

Muslim leaders are worried the man will be back at 24 Mall soon.

“For you to keep coming back and have two failed attempts, you're not going to be satisfied,” said Roble Muhudin, head of security at 24 Mall. “You know, if you watch all these arsonists, they come back to their victim and keep doing until they're satisfied.”

Muslim leaders are urging the public to help identify a white male suspected to have targeted the 24 Mall mosque on Sunday. Screenshot via video

Muhudin said up to 700 people could be packed into the building at its busiest. Reviewing security cameras, he said the alleged arsonist appeared familiar with the building and had likely targeted the mosque.

“I worry a lot,” said the center’s Imam Abdillahi Mohmud. He said more than 300 people regularly show up for Asr prayer and he feels responsible for his community’s safety.

About 70 worshippers were in the mosque on Sunday evening during the arson attempt. He said people were in a panic around the incident.

“We will come regardless because this is where we spend when we get out of work, come and pray and have some, you know, spiritual. But the thing is, it's worried that, you know, someone wants to harm this innocent people,” said Faruq Abdi, a student and member of the community. “That's the worry.”

Anyone who recognizes the individual in these photographs is asked to provide that information through policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Individuals may also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.