First bison babies arrive at Minneopa State Park

The first two bison babies of the year were born at Minneopa State Park in Mankato. They were born Tuesday night, said Park Manager Ashlee Steevens.

She said there are 15 cows eligible to calf this spring.

“We've had some (give birth) in mid April in the past, but this is the typical time. They often wait until May.”

A mother bison licks her newborn at Minneopa State Park Thursday morning. The first two baby bison were born Tuesday night. Tim Krohn | The Mankato Free Press

There are 31 bison, not counting the newborns, in the herd. Several bison will be sent elsewhere this summer and fall, including several of the 15 yearlings, which include eight males.

“We're at our maximum herd size so we will rehome some. We don't want to overgraze the park,” said Steevens.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources works with the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd, which works to expand bison numbers and herds around the state.

Steevens said Minneopa sent five bison to Dakota County last year to help in their effort to start a herd in a park there.

A newborn bison takes a rest Thursday. The first two babies were born Tuesday night at Minneopa State Park. Tim Krohn | The Mankato Free Press