First bison babies arrive at Minneopa State Park
Tim Krohn | The Mankato Free Press
The first two bison babies of the year were born at Minneopa State Park in Mankato. They were born Tuesday night, said Park Manager Ashlee Steevens.
She said there are 15 cows eligible to calf this spring.
“We've had some (give birth) in mid April in the past, but this is the typical time. They often wait until May.”
There are 31 bison, not counting the newborns, in the herd. Several bison will be sent elsewhere this summer and fall, including several of the 15 yearlings, which include eight males.
“We're at our maximum herd size so we will rehome some. We don't want to overgraze the park,” said Steevens.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources works with the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd, which works to expand bison numbers and herds around the state.
Steevens said Minneopa sent five bison to Dakota County last year to help in their effort to start a herd in a park there.
