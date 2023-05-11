3 Minnesota craft breweries medal at World Beer Cup

The World Beer Cup Awards have named this year's best beers in the world — and three of them are from Minnesota.

Duluth's Ursa Minor Brewing earned a gold medal for its Equinimity brew.

Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis won silver for its Helles beer. Also from Minneapolis, Bauhaus Brew Labs got bronze for its Deck Jockey.

The annual competition is known in the industry as the beer Olympics. Minnesota's winners competed against more than 10,000 entries, all judged across more than a hundred categories by professional beer judges.

“It’s thrilling to see Minnesota’s craft brewers continue to excel not only on the national stage, but on the global stage of World Beer Cup,” said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.