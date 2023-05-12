New gun restrictions reach final legislative votes

Two long-proposed gun law changes moved toward final approval Friday as part of a public safety budget package that majority Democrats expected to have to muscle through without Republican support.

Votes planned in the Senate and later in the House were sure to be tight — and debate around the bill intense.

That’s because of a pair of gun restrictions expanding background checks to more sales and allowing for temporary removal of guns from people in crisis. But the bill was also getting pushback over the possibility some people in prison could get out sooner, language about bias-motivated crimes and altered procedures around pardons.

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, who helped write the bill, expressed confidence in its passage. He said the gun changes are long overdue.

“These proposals on the background check will identify the people who are under existing law are not eligible to possess firearms. The only way to find out who they are is to put them through a background check,” he said.

Of the extreme risk protection orders, commonly called a red flag law, Latz said: “We're separating the people who at that moment in time are not in a good place to possess firearms from the guns themselves.”

There would be two kinds of revocation orders. One would allow petitions for emergency removal of guns from people known to be an imminent threat to themselves or others, which could result in a judicial order before the subject is alerted of the request. The other would establish a hearing process that could involve the gun owner but still lead to forfeiture for at least six months and up to a year.

The background check expansion would apply to private transfers at gun shows or between people who connect in other ways. The buyer would have to have a valid permit to purchase; permits would be effective for a year and cover an indefinite number of purchases.

There are exceptions for transfers within a family or temporary loans to somebody in a hunting party or on a gun range.

Attention was squarely on a small set of first-term senators who were under pressure on both ends of the debate. But a couple had declared their intention to vote for the bill since the final language emerged.

Republicans have almost universally opposed the gun bills as they’ve moved along.

“We're obviously concerned about some of the firearms bills that are in there,” said Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, while also objecting to the omission of a proposed change that would have required judges to impose mandatory prison time for certain violent crimes where a gun was involved.

Among the other things the bill does: