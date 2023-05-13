Twins place Kepler on IL with left hamstring strain, recall Larnach

The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday that outfielder Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take Kepler's place on the roster.

Kepler left Thursday's game with what was called a cramp. He pinch hit in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

“We were hoping Kep obviously wouldn’t need to go on the IL,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. “He got an MRI and the MRI seems OK. But he’s still pretty tight, and we don’t think he’s going to be able to play for a handful of days.”

Kepler is batting .212 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 28 games this season.

In 31 games with Minnesota this year, Larnach hit .221 with three homers and 19 RBIs. He was optioned to St. Paul back on May 5. He was in the lineup Saturday for the Twins, batting fifth.

Larnach said he was on his way to the Saints stadium in St. Paul when he got a call that he was heading back to the majors, so he instead drove to Target Field in Minneapolis.

“(You) roll with the punches, whether you break with the team or you don’t, you get called up, you get called down,” Larnach said before Saturday's game. “You can’t take it too personally. It’s baseball.”