Photos: Black Fashion Week's first Minnesota Met Gala
Black Fashion Week had its inaugural Minnesota Met Gala May 13 at the at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Intended to evoke the legendary Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, the event showcased local talent and featured designs from fashion brands that included BernGouba Designs, SarBarn Couture, Lexurìe Collection, Neekmolac, Rox Jewelry and Von-Taylor.
Black Fashion Week founder Natalie Morrow told MPR News that she hopes it become an annual event.
“We want people to have a space to begin thinking every year that oh, here's an opportunity to go to the Met Gala,” she said. “And this is a chance for us to have, you know, use the designers that are here in the Twin Cities. And if you like to dress up, this is the time to do it.”
