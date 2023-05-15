Black Fashion Week had its inaugural Minnesota Met Gala May 13 at the at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Intended to evoke the legendary Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, the event showcased local talent and featured designs from fashion brands that included BernGouba Designs, SarBarn Couture, Lexurìe Collection, Neekmolac, Rox Jewelry and Von-Taylor.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 5 of 5 Hope Mulinda. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 5 Autumn Frazier-Cotten. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 5 Iman Geleto, left, and Nahili Adam, right. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide

Black Fashion Week founder Natalie Morrow told MPR News that she hopes it become an annual event.

“We want people to have a space to begin thinking every year that oh, here's an opportunity to go to the Met Gala,” she said. “And this is a chance for us to have, you know, use the designers that are here in the Twin Cities. And if you like to dress up, this is the time to do it.”

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Audience members cheer for models at the Gala on Saturday in Minneapolis. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 6 Audience members take photos of each other during the inaugural Gala on Saturday. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 6 Hope Mulinda. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide