Art Hounds: Mid-century modern weekend

Kate Lawson, a former arts administrator and current arts enthusiast living in Minneapolis, is excited for Art-A-Whirl, the sprawling northeast Minneapolis open studio art tour that begins Friday.

In particular, she wants to point people to Hossle Woodworks. Founder Justin Hossle creates mid-century modern furniture and home decor. “The clean lines and natural finishes of his pieces really let the beauty of the woods stand out,” she said. “And it's a really fun experience to get to see how the pieces are put together in his workshop.”

Hossle Woodworks will offer demonstrations and classes throughout the weekend.

Sarah McGrill is an art consultant and educator in Minneapolis. She is a fan of visual artist Tammy Ortegon, who she says “has been a force in south Minneapolis, as she's owned her own gallery for 20 years and realized that she had never had a solo exhibition.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

To remedy this, Ortegon is offering a retrospective of her work in her own space, called the ColorWheel Gallery. The exhibit is called “30years Reflect Back/30years Inspired Forward,” and, according to McGrill, “it's just an experience to walk in and see the inspiration that she has in her shop to support local and regional artists.”

The exhibit begins Saturday.

Shannon Twohy is a curator and fiber artist from Minneapolis. She recommends “Living on the Edge,” presented by the North Shore Artists League.

“As an artist myself, I think events that are pro-artists are so important,” she says. “I also love that the artwork and the exhibition are featuring the beauty of the North Shore.”

The exhibition runs Friday through July 9 at the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.