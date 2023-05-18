Minnesota

Firefighters from MSP, surrounding cities train for potential aircraft emergency

MPR News Staff
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Fire fighters tackle a blaze during a training exercise
Two Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport firefighters battle a simulated blaze during training exercises on Thursday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Firefighters from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and surrounding communities gathered at the airport this week for a training exercise for a potential aircraft emergency.

MSP officials said the airport’s fire department “utilizes a mobile aircraft fire trainer with a propane gas system to simulate conditions responders may face during an emergency.”

Fire fighters tackle a blaze during a training exercise
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Fire Department conducts training exercises with the Richfield and Bloomington Fire Departments on Thursday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

The “live fire” training started Monday — prompting an advisory from authorities that people near the northwest side of the airport might see flames and smoke during the week.

On Thursday, firefighting crews from nearby Richfield and Bloomington — who could be called on to help in any airport incidents — joined in the annual training.

A driver watches fire fighters tackle a blaze during a training exercise
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Fire Department driver and operator Brent Carlson helms a large, green airport crash truck during training exercises with the Richfield and Bloomington Fire Departments on Thursday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

