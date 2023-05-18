Firefighters from MSP, surrounding cities train for potential aircraft emergency

Firefighters from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and surrounding communities gathered at the airport this week for a training exercise for a potential aircraft emergency.

MSP officials said the airport’s fire department “utilizes a mobile aircraft fire trainer with a propane gas system to simulate conditions responders may face during an emergency.”

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Fire Department conducts training exercises with the Richfield and Bloomington Fire Departments on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The “live fire” training started Monday — prompting an advisory from authorities that people near the northwest side of the airport might see flames and smoke during the week.

On Thursday, firefighting crews from nearby Richfield and Bloomington — who could be called on to help in any airport incidents — joined in the annual training.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Fire Department driver and operator Brent Carlson helms a large, green airport crash truck during training exercises with the Richfield and Bloomington Fire Departments on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News