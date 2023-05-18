Firefighters from MSP, surrounding cities train for potential aircraft emergency
Firefighters from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and surrounding communities gathered at the airport this week for a training exercise for a potential aircraft emergency.
MSP officials said the airport’s fire department “utilizes a mobile aircraft fire trainer with a propane gas system to simulate conditions responders may face during an emergency.”
The “live fire” training started Monday — prompting an advisory from authorities that people near the northwest side of the airport might see flames and smoke during the week.
On Thursday, firefighting crews from nearby Richfield and Bloomington — who could be called on to help in any airport incidents — joined in the annual training.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.