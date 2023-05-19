Minneapolis will pay out $700,000 to settle suit stemming from 2019 fatal police shooting

The city of Minneapolis will pay $700,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a man killed by police officers in 2019.

Family members of Chiasher Vue, 52, sued the city alleging that on the night of the shooting, officers unlawfully detained Vue's four children by keeping them in locked, unheated squad cars for four hours while police tried to get Vue out of the house and surrender.

The suit alleges the children were able to hear radio communications between the officers as they decided to use deadly force against Vue.

Police say Vue had fired a weapon inside his house and shot at officers before they returned fire, killing Vue. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Vue was struck by 13 bullets.

Eight officers were cleared of wrongdoing.

Family attorney Je Yon Jung says the settlement may bring some healing, but Vue’s children will have a long road to mental recovery ahead.

“It's always going to be a struggle for them, something that they will probably never be able to get over,” she said.

Jung also says the Minneapolis Police Department has since changed its policies on detaining witnesses.

"We hope that the MPD and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country understand that upholding fundamental constitutional requirements is neither discretionary, optional, nor contingent upon an individual’s race, ethnicity, or language capabilities,” said Jung.