Rebates, tax hikes at center of Minnesota tax debate

The Minnesota House and Senate are expected to vote Saturday on a $3 billion tax plan that includes rebates, credits for families and new tax increases for those who profit from some investment earnings and for some corporations.

Democrats said the bill would make Minnesota a leader in its support for children and families. Meanwhile, Republicans said the state should send more money back to taxpayers and skip any new tax hikes.

With a $17.5 billion budget surplus at their disposal, lawmakers for months have sparred over how to use the money and the size of rebates that taxpayers should receive. Both DFL-led chambers are expected to pass the plan but not without lengthy debate.

“We were really focused on who it is that needs help the most in this moment,” House Tax Committee Chair Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, said. “And so that's what you'll see reflected in these pages, is our commitment to improving the lives of people in Minnesota, and especially, you know, aligning with the vision that was set out at his inauguration by our governor, that we want the state of Minnesota to be the best place in the country to raise kids and have a family.”

House Taxes Committee Chair Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, discussed a broad tax package at the Minnesota Capitol on Monday, April 17, 2023. Brian Bakst | MPR News

Included in the bill is a plan to issue child tax credits and working family tax credits to families with dependents. The credits would be determined based on a person’s income and number of children or dependents. Joint filers that make $35,000 or less would get the maximum credit of $1,750 per child. Families that make more than that could see smaller credits depending on their income and how many kids they have.

Tax experts estimate that 265,000 Minnesotans could receive the child tax credits and the relief could reduce child poverty in the state by a third.

The tax bill would also send tax rebates of $260 to those who made up to $75,000 in 2021 or $520 for a married couple that made up to $150,000. Those with children could also get rebates for up to three of them. A family of five could get a $1,300 tax rebate overall.

And more Minnesotans on Social Security would see their benefits exempt from state income taxes. The bill would raise the annual income cap for the exemption to $100,000 for a single filer or $140,000 for a couple. The proposal also allows for an income subtraction for people who receive public pensions. Those who make less than $100,000 a year could subtract as much as $25,000. Democrats say three quarters of Minnesotans on Social Security would not pay state taxes on it under the plan.

“It's not just it's not just parents and children who are in our neighborhoods, it's retired people, and people living on Social Security and also the pension incomes,” Senate Tax Committee Chair Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, said. “Families are all different and they're all in our neighborhoods. And they will know that we, throughout this session, paid attention to them.”

Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, and Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, the vice chair and chair of the Senate Taxes Committee, share details of their tax proposal with reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Brian Bakst | MPR News

Republicans for months have pressed Democrats to send more money back to taxpayers and to avoid tax hikes altogether. And House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said the Legislature should reduce taxes.

“I think Minnesotans were looking for some of that money to come back,” Demuth said. “They were looking for less taxing. We shouldn't be carrying a surplus every year going forward. We need to adjust how government is spending money so Minnesotans during this time of inflation can keep making more of their money to pay for what they need.”

And while many agreed with the proposed child tax credit, they said the extra funding wouldn’t be enough to counter other tax increases and fees being proposed to fund housing, transportation and other state programs.

“I can agree with the child tax credit idea, but we have made it so expensive for Minnesotans after this session, that they're going to absolutely need that,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said. “And now we're running on what the government is prioritizing, not what families are prioritizing.”

Lawmakers approved a $1 billion housing plan earlier this spring that would impose a 0.25 percent sales tax increase in the metro area to fund housing projects. And a transportation budget bill set to come up for a vote on Sunday is expected to include a higher gas tax and fee increases to fund road and bridge repairs.

Fight over E-pull tab provision

The plan would also set new restrictions for electronic pull tabs that were first allowed more than a decade ago to fund construction of U.S. Bank Stadium.

DFLers said current programs too closely resemble slot machines, which is a violation of state statute. They proposed barring features on the games that let users open multiple tabs with one touch, automatically trigger bonus games and win free plays.

“We need to enforce the law. I'm a prosecutor. That's a core value to me that we are a nation of laws, and we should follow the law,” Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said. “We made a deal in 2012 and I understand it's uncomfortable for us to keep our deal, keep our word. But what good is our word as the people of the state of Minnesota if we don't keep it? Who should rely on it?”

Rory Johnson points to a winner on an electronic pulltab game at the Phat Pheasant in Windom, Minn in 2014. Mark Steil / MPR News

Republicans said the proposal went too far and could limit money that flows to charities and nonprofit organizations from the games. In effect, they said the change would shift the games back to versions that were available a decade ago.

“We're not eliminating pull tabs. We're just making them really boring like they used to be,” Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, said. “The provisions in this conference report are so onerous, so unfair to the charities that we will have charities going under, they will have to stop operations, because they can't make any money.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.