Police say missing Andover 13-year-old located, safe

A missing 13-year-old Andover girl has been found safe, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said late Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday, authorities had asked for the public’s help locating Aryanna Lee Schulz, who was believed to have left her home at about 6 a.m. Sunday and might have been in St. Paul.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the girl had been safely located. No other information was immediately available.