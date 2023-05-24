Minnesota Aurora kicks off its second season 'hungry and free' on Wednesday

In its inaugural year, the Minnesota Aurora posted an undefeated regular season and reached the league championship match. The women's soccer team begins its second season Wednesday night.

The Aurora host another Minnesota team, the Rochester FC Loons, at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minn., at 7 p.m.

The Aurora and Rochester FC play in the pre-professional USL W League, which has grown from 44 teams last year to more than 60 this season.

More than half of the Aurora's roster is from Minnesota, and more than half are players returning from last season's successful run.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

All those returning players have been a boost in preseason training, head coach Nicole Lukic told KARE 11 last week.

“It's been a huge help to just get us at a higher baseline than we were compared to this year. Get to a higher level of the Aurora way faster. So I'd say it's been essential,” Lukic said.

She’s excited to see her team push each other’s limits on the field, she said.

“I expect us to be hungry and free in the attack and organized defensively,” Lukic said in a press release. “All of our players have high ceilings for the 2023 season.”

General admission tickets sell for $18 to $52.50.