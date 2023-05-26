Candlelight vigil in Minneapolis marks third anniversary of police killing of George Floyd

A day of remembrance on the third anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd ended with a candlelight vigil Thursday night in Minneapolis at the corner of 38th and Chicago — George Floyd Square.

A crowd gathered at the square and also marched to the nearby Say Their Names Cemetery, where headstones display the names of Black people killed by police. As they walked, some people at the vigil spread flower petals along the way.

Earlier in the day, the Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution honoring victims of police brutality. The resolution noted that while Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers drew international attention, many other residents have been victims of police misconduct.

The resolution stated that if “we are to honor and acknowledge the hardship of victims of police brutality and create systemic change, we must boldly and clearly name the problem.”

After passing the resolution, the council observed 9 minutes and 29 seconds of silence, marking the length of time former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

There will be additional events marking the third anniversary of Floyd’s killing, including the third annual Rise and Remember Festival at George Floyd Square on Saturday.