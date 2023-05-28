Missing person alert issued for Bemidji woman

Police in Beltrami County are searching for a missing woman.

Chessna Lalgie, 32, was reported missing on Thursday, but police say her family hasn't seen her since February.

She also goes by the name Samara McLean.

She's 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 105 pounds.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Bemidji Police Department are asking anyone with information to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center at 218-333-9111 opt. 2.