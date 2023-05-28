University of Minnesota Police seek missing woman

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is asking for help locating a missing person.

Sophie Christina Gant was last seen on Thursday in Dinkytown, near the intersection of University Avenue and 15th Avenue SE. She's 18 years old, five feet and four inches tall, and has light brown hair.

Sophie Christina Gant, missing since Thursday. University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety

The department said anyone who has seen Gant or has information on her whereabouts should call 612-624-2677.