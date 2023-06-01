HyLife Windom plant to close Friday: 1,000 workers will lose jobs

The HyLife pork processing plant in Windom will close on Friday, June 2 and all employees will be laid off.

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development revealed the news in a statement late Thursday.

HyLife filed for bankruptcy protection in April and since then more than 1,000 employees have been unsure about the plant’s future.

Last week, just before the launch of an auction to sell the plant, HyLife announced none of the authorized bidders were permitted to accept the H2-B visas use to employ half the workforce.

Many are seeking to change their immigration status, although some have already returned to their home countries.

It’s unclear whether the sale auction briefing scheduled for Friday morning will continue.

In its statement Thursday night DEED said the agency’s rapid response team is working with HyLife staff affected by the closure. This includes informational sessions with CareerForce Mankato.

The South Central Workforce Council will also be providing assistance to laid-off workers.