Popular Dakota County lake to reopen Friday after suspected norovirus outbreak

Dakota County park officials say a popular swimming beach will reopen Friday, after a weeklong closure due to a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Schulze Lake at Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan, Minn. was closed June 2 after dozens of people reported getting sick after swimming.

State health officials said the symptoms and timing pointed to norovirus as a likely cause.

Park officials said the decision to reopen on Friday follows guidance from the health department.

“It is important that anyone who has been sick with vomiting or diarrhea in the last 72 hours not go into the water to keep the beach healthy for everyone,” park officials said in an update Thursday.

The park’s canoe, kayak and paddleboard rentals also will reopen on Friday.

Elsewhere in the Twin Cities, the beach at Round Lake in Eden Prairie, Minn. remained closed Thursday after testing found unsafe levels of bacteria in the water there.