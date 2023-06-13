Juneteenth 2023: Where to celebrate in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota
Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. In February, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill making Minnesota the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.
Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades. It marks the day the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free, a month after the American Civil War officially ended.
Here is a guide to Juneteenth weekend events all around Minnesota.
Carbon Sound 1st Birthday Party at Fine Line, Minneapolis
When: Monday, June 19, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $15. This event is 18+
Celebrate Juneteenth and Carbon Sound’s first birthday with some of the best rising talent out of the Twin Cities like DJ McShellen, Fanaka Nation and Fluid Tranquility.
The Art of Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration, Minneapolis
When: Saturday, June 17, from noon to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
This year’s event will be centered around Black joy, Black resistance and Black rest. It will feature a commemorative march in north Minneapolis, Black vendors, speakers, workshops and performers.
Juneteenth Minnesota: The fight for freedom continues, Minneapolis
When: Monday, June 19, from noon to 6 p.m. Event kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the West Broadway Block Party.
Cost: Free
The event seeks to engage, embrace and empower Black people and Black-owned businesses. It will include a parade, a marathon, a panel discussion, exhibitions, activities for all ages and a live music festival. Black-owned business vendors will offer fresh food, healing services, wellness products and more.
Soul Of The Southside 2023 – Juneteenth Festival, South Minneapolis
When: Monday, June 19, noon to 8 p.m. at the Hook and Ladder Theater.
Cost: Free, but you need to register to secure your spot.
The event celebrates Black culture and the healing power of community. This music and arts festival will feature face painting, storytelling sessions, yoga and meditation sessions, dance performances, a Black-owned marketplace and live music with L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE, NUR-D and iLLism.
Juneteenth – Celebrating Freedom Day, Minneapolis
When: Saturday, June 17, noon to 6 p.m. at Bethune Park, 1304 N. 10th Ave., Minneapolis. The event kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
The event is organized by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Juneteenth Community Board and will include live music and entertainment from Black performers, vendors, family activities and live painting.
Black Bodies in Motion: The Ultimate Expression of Freedom, Minneapolis
When: Saturday, June 17, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Midtown Global Market – Central Court.
Cost: Free
Midtown Global Market and Cultural Wellness Center will embrace health, heritage and harmony during this year’s Juneteenth event. Activities will include live African drumming, poetry, biking, Zumba, yoga, line dancing, meditation and more.
Duluth NAACP 49th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
When: Sunday, June 18, noon to 5 p.m. at Central Hillside Community Center.
Cost: Free
The event, organized by the NAACP, offers free food, prizes, community resources and music.
Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration, St. Paul
When: Saturday, June 17, noon to 4 p.m. at Allianz Field.
Cost: Free
The event is organized by The Anika Foundation in partnership with Minnesota United and will offer scholarship awards, live performances, art and history exhibits, fun zones for kids, food from throughout the African Diaspora and more.
Juneteenth Freedom Day, Marshall
When: Monday, June 19, noon to 11:30 p.m. at Independence Park in Marshall.
Cost: Free
The event will feature indoor and outdoor movie viewing, live dance and music performances, an interactive drum circle and a variety of food.
St. Cloud's 25th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, St. Cloud
When: Friday, June 16, from 3-9 p.m. at Lake George Park.
Cost: Free
The event highlights two activities: Everyday People Drawing and Vibrant Community Painting among other activities and food.
Kumbayah The Juneteenth Story, St. Peter
When: Monday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. St. Peter High School.
Cost: Free, but registration is highly recommended.
If you are a fan of theater, don't miss this two-act play written by Rose McGee that addresses a factual and traumatic time in our history — when news was deliberately withheld that Black people were no longer to be kept as slaves in this country.
For more Juneteenth events, click on this link by the University of Minnesota.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR's budget year comes to a close on June 30. Help us close the gap by becoming a Sustainer! Make a gift of $15 per month or more to power MPR News and receive your Minnesota state parks vehicle permit - only available through Thursday!