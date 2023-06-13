Juneteenth 2023: Where to celebrate in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota

Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. In February, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill making Minnesota the 26th state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — has been celebrated by Black Americans for decades. It marks the day the final enslaved African Americans learned they were free, a month after the American Civil War officially ended.

Here is a guide to Juneteenth weekend events all around Minnesota.

When : Monday, June 19, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $15. This event is 18+

Celebrate Juneteenth and Carbon Sound’s first birthday with some of the best rising talent out of the Twin Cities like DJ McShellen, Fanaka Nation and Fluid Tranquility. Carbon Sound will celebrate its 1st birthday with a night of DJs and dancing at Fine Line in Minneapolis on Juneteenth. Find tickets and information on First Avenue's website. First Avenue

When : Saturday, June 17, from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

This year’s event will be centered around Black joy, Black resistance and Black rest. It will feature a commemorative march in north Minneapolis, Black vendors, speakers, workshops and performers.

When : Monday, June 19, from noon to 6 p.m. Event kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the West Broadway Block Party.

Cost: Free

The event seeks to engage, embrace and empower Black people and Black-owned businesses. It will include a parade, a marathon, a panel discussion, exhibitions, activities for all ages and a live music festival. Black-owned business vendors will offer fresh food, healing services, wellness products and more.

When : Monday, June 19, noon to 8 p.m. at the Hook and Ladder Theater.

Cost: Free, but you need to register to secure your spot.

The event celebrates Black culture and the healing power of community. This music and arts festival will feature face painting, storytelling sessions, yoga and meditation sessions, dance performances, a Black-owned marketplace and live music with L.A. Buckner & BiG HOMiE, NUR-D and iLLism. Whitney Coleman dances along to a performance by Known choir during a Juneteenth celebration in north Minneapolis on June 19. Evan Frost | MPR News 2020

When : Saturday, June 17, noon to 6 p.m. at Bethune Park, 1304 N. 10th Ave., Minneapolis. The event kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

The event is organized by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Juneteenth Community Board and will include live music and entertainment from Black performers, vendors, family activities and live painting.

When : Saturday, June 17, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Midtown Global Market – Central Court.

Cost: Free

Midtown Global Market and Cultural Wellness Center will embrace health, heritage and harmony during this year’s Juneteenth event. Activities will include live African drumming, poetry, biking, Zumba, yoga, line dancing, meditation and more.

When : Sunday, June 18, noon to 5 p.m. at Central Hillside Community Center.

Cost: Free

The event, organized by the NAACP, offers free food, prizes, community resources and music.

When : Saturday, June 17, noon to 4 p.m. at Allianz Field.

Cost: Free

The event is organized by The Anika Foundation in partnership with Minnesota United and will offer scholarship awards, live performances, art and history exhibits, fun zones for kids, food from throughout the African Diaspora and more. Balloon artists from A Touch of Magic tie toys for community members at Bethune Park in Minneapolis during Juneteenth celebrations on June 19. Nicole Neri for MPR News | 2021

When : Monday, June 19, noon to 11:30 p.m. at Independence Park in Marshall.

Cost: Free

The event will feature indoor and outdoor movie viewing, live dance and music performances, an interactive drum circle and a variety of food.

When : Friday, June 16, from 3-9 p.m. at Lake George Park.

Cost: Free

The event highlights two activities: Everyday People Drawing and Vibrant Community Painting among other activities and food.

When : Monday, June 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. St. Peter High School.

Cost: Free, but registration is highly recommended.

If you are a fan of theater, don't miss this two-act play written by Rose McGee that addresses a factual and traumatic time in our history — when news was deliberately withheld that Black people were no longer to be kept as slaves in this country.

For more Juneteenth events, click on this link by the University of Minnesota.

Local singer Libianca performs with her band during a University of Minnesota sponsored Juneteenth Celebration in north Minneapolis on June 18. Tim Evans for MPR News | 2022