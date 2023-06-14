Crews monitoring wildfire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

The U.S. Forest Service is monitoring a wildfire detected late Tuesday afternoon in northern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The U.S. Forest Service reported late Tuesday that it was monitoring a wildfire near Spice Lake in northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Crews planned to survey the remote fire by air again on Wednesday morning. Superior National Forest

The fire — located between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake, about 10 miles southwest of the end of the Gunflint Trail — was estimated at about 30 acres in size.

During an aerial survey late Tuesday, “active and moderate fire activity was witnessed in a mixed boreal forest with aspen, pine, and balsam fir tree species. There is also evidence of spruce budworm-affected trees which means dead down and standing trees which can cause active fire behavior,” the Superior National Forest reported in an update late Tuesday night.

“Fire personnel also looked for public canoe groups on the area lakes and made contact with several groups on Ogishkemuncie Lake and to ensure public safety directed them off the lake to the east.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR's budget year comes to a close on June 30. Help us close the gap by becoming a Sustainer! Make a gift of $15 per month or more to power MPR News and receive your Minnesota state parks vehicle permit - only available through Thursday!

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Another aerial survey is planned for Wednesday morning.

Fire personnel “are developing a fire suppression plan while ensuring firefighter safety,” forest officials reported late Tuesday. “Additionally, staff will begin working on a public safety plan for the area to ensure public visitors remain safe.”

Campfire ban in effect

The fire was detected on the same day that the Forest Service issued an emergency order banning campfires for all of the BWCAW until further notice, amid ongoing dry conditions and elevated wildfire danger.

The emergency order went into effect Wednesday morning. It also applies to charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves. Authorities said gas and propane cook stoves would still be allowed in the wilderness.

Outside of the BWCAW boundaries, the Superior National Forest will allow campfires only within Forest Service-installed fire rings at fee campgrounds; authorities posted a list of those campgrounds with the emergency order online.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also has imposed its own fire restrictions across four northeast Minnesota counties — Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis.

As long as they’re in place, the DNR won’t be issuing burning permits for those four counties; fireworks aren’t allowed outside city limits; and campfires are allowed “only in an established fire ring associated with a home, campground, or resort. No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping.”

The DNR noted that fire danger is likely to remain high through the rest of the month.