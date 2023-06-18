Families enjoy dancing, arts and crafts at kick-off for Twin Cities Pride

Twin Cities Pride events officially kicked off at St. Paul’s Como Park on Sunday with the 30th annual “Family Fun Day” for LGBTQ+ Minnesotan youth and their families.

The free event represented over 20 LGBTQ-friendly organizations including Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Minnesota Aurora FC. Families from all over the Twin Cities area came to the park’s east picnic grounds to take part in kid-friendly activities like arts and crafts, cornhole and outdoor games.

Maya LOchocki puts glue on a butterfly for a DIY visor at the arts and crafts table during Pride Family Fun Day at Como Park. Nicole Ki | MPR News

Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride, said this year’s Pride events have added new additions like a youth zone, more food vendors and an expansion of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in Parade Park during the Pride festival next weekend.

In light of a rise in anti-trans legislation across the nation, Otto said it’s important to show support for Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ youth.

“Unfortunately, right now, LGBTQ youth are a big target,” said Otto. “So we wanted to make sure we gave a space for them to make sure that they know they're part of the community. And we've all got their back.”

Kai Avila (middle) stands with their wife Berenize Avila (right), their sister Brenda Avila (left), their two-year-old daughter Mi'Amor Marquez-Perez and their dog, Ruby on Sunday. Nicole Ki | MPR News

St. Anthony’s resident Kai Avila was at the event with their wife, sister and two-year-old daughter. They said it’s important to show diversity and visibility in Minnesota’s LGBTQ+ community.

“For our daughter, [it’s important] being able to show that she's always going to be in a welcoming household, and show that there are also other people with their families who are so different and just diverse,” said Avila.

The Sunday park event preludes the main Pride events next weekend. Twin Cities Pride Festival, the Rainbow Run 5k and the Pride March will stretch from Friday to Sunday next week and is expected to draw over 400,000 Minnesotans to Minneapolis, according to organizers.