Celebrate pride month in Minnesota with these LGBTQ+ events

Minnesota has lots of events to offer for Pride month, here is a sampling of activities around the state.

Some people favor small groups and quiet crowds, others prefer big parties and large events. Minnesota has a mix of Pride gatherings to fit any style. If you want to create your own adventure, you can use the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ history tour maps made by Twin Cities Pride and the Minnesota Historical Society to build your own tour.

June 1, 6:30 p.m. Free “In Conversation: Christopher Selleck and Bartholomew Ryan” about navigating self-image, masculinity and queer identity

The exhibition ends June 25, Minneapolis Institute of Art U.S. Bank Gallery, Minneapolis.

June 2, 3 p.m. to June 4, 3 p.m., West Forty RV Park & Campground, 245 Highway 37, Gilbert.

A weekend of camping dedicated to providing members of the LGBTQ+ community a safe space to enjoy the great outdoors on the Iron Range. West Forty RV Park & Campground is the only gay-owned campground in the state.

All drag brunches offer three showings at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave., Suite 1, Minneapolis. Tickets are $17.

Little Mermaid Drag Brunch, June 3

Prince Drag Brunch, June 10

90s Drag Brunch, June 17

June 3, 11 a.m., Levee Park, 20 Ramsey St., Hastings.

The third annual Pride Fest will kick off with a parade, followed by music, entertainment face painting, games and vendors.

Amara Anyamele at Taking Back Pride in 2020. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

June 3, noon to 4 p.m., Central Park, 421 Fourth St. E., Northfield.

The third annual celebration will include a drag story hour with Content Books, Pride cardio with the YMCA, an open runway with Mrs. Moxie and Miss Lexi and a local showcase. After party to follow at Imminent Brewing.

June 3, noon to 5 p.m., Robinson Park, 200 Fifth St. SE., Pine City.

Join the counties of Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs in what they are calling “the first rural Pride.” There will be food, entertainment, music and vendors.

June 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Como Picnic Pavilions, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul.

June 10, 10 a.m., Rice Park 109 Fourth St. W., St. Paul.

The festival will include live music performances and food, beverage and merch vendors.

June 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 214 E. Superior St., Duluth.

Activities include a kids area with craft stations, games, “Love Your Selfie” photo booth, a free clothing exchange, art making and vendors.

June 10, noon to 6 p.m., Brookview Park, 300 Brookview Pkwy. N., Golden Valley.

The festival features music and performers, food trucks and activities for families.

June 10, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Brau Brothers Brewing Company, 1010 E. Southview Drive, Marshall. $10-50

The show will feature local performers. Tickets are $10-$50.

June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Kelly Inn, 100 Fourth Ave. S., St. Cloud.

Enjoy a breakfast buffet and entertainment by drag performers from the St. Cloud and Twin Cities area, featuring: Dexter Mane Love, Dakota Hunter, Rose Nylon, Anastasia C. Principle, Azalia Selena Cruz and Gemini Valentine.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door.

The Peoples Pride festival on June 25. Judy Griesedieck for MPR News | 2022

June 11, 4 p.m., Crooners Supper Club Main Stage 6161 Highway 65 NE., Minneapolis.

Presented by Lori Dokken, for all ages. Tickets are $30-$40.

June 14, 4-7 p.m., Forgotten Star Brewing Company, 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley.

A drag show h﻿osted by Miss Ava Cado and Wanda Gag and featuring J﻿uankeyai, M﻿yster.EO, Q﻿uinn Tessential, Q﻿ueerisam and S﻿alem Hyde. Tickets are $20.

June 14, 5-7 p.m., The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Includes vegetarian and vegan prizes.

June 16 and June 17, 7:30 pm, Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.

Award-winning chorus performing a repertoire of Whitney Houston music. Tickets are $20-$60.

Drag brunch, June 17, 9-11 a.m., American Legion, 142 N. Broadway, Albert Lea. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door.

Pride Festival, noon to 4 p.m., Central Park, Albert Lea.

Includes food trucks, yard games, crafts, face painting, talent show and more.

The Twin Cities Pride Parade in Minneapolis on June 26. Nikolas Liepins for MPR News | 2022

June 17, 3-6 p.m., 2905 McKnight Road, Chaska.

Hosted by the City of Chaska’s Human Rights Commission. Includes ice cream, activities and dancing.

June 17, 8-10 p.m., 423 S. Cascade St., Fergus Falls.

Tickets are $30. Featuring: LexiD, Dom Facio, Stacy Hundin, Ted Hungdy, Alandra Sparks and Mika. 18 and older.

June 18, 1-7 p.m., Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth Street, Minneapolis.

Ticket are $10, 21 and older.

June 18, 7 p.m., 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.

A Pride pre-party, hosted by F1RST Wrestling. Tickets are $30-$40, 18 and older.

June 23-24, 4 p.m., The Pourhouse, 10 S. Fifth St. #11, Minneapolis.

Two days of bar crawl adventures. Check-in at The Pourhouse. Tickets are $15-$20.

June 23, 5 p.m., Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove Str., Minneapolis.

For LGBTQ+ 50 plus and their family and friends

An interactive installation at the Twin Cities Pride in Minneapolis. Liam James Doyle for MPR News | 2018

June 23-25, Loring Park Sculpture Garden & Parade Park, Minneapolis.

There is a festival map, parking guide and more information at tcpride.org/festival.

June 24, Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

June 24, 7-10:30 p.m., The Garage, 75 Civic Center Pkwy., Burnsville.

Featuring: G Money, EnzyRose, Titania, Curtis St. Marie, Christina Jackson and Dropik.

June 24, 10:30 a.m., First Avenue & 7th St. Entry, 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tickets are $20.

June 24, 9 p.m., First Avenue & 7th St. Entry, 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tickets are $15-50, must be 18 and older.

Featuring several RuPaul’s Drag Race past performers.

Dykes On Bikes lead the start of the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. Liam James Doyle for MPR News

June 24, 9 p.m., Minneapolis Alano, 2218 First Ave., Minneapolis.

$5 donations

Alcohol and drug-free

June 25, 9 a.m., 731 Hennepin Ave. #1, Minneapolis.

Tickets are $20, must be 21 and older.

June 25, 9 a.m., Crave American Kitchen & Sushi, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Tickets are $20, must be 21 and older.