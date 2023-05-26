Celebrate pride month in Minnesota with these LGBTQ+ events
Minnesota has lots of events to offer for Pride month, here is a sampling of activities around the state.
Some people favor small groups and quiet crowds, others prefer big parties and large events. Minnesota has a mix of Pride gatherings to fit any style. If you want to create your own adventure, you can use the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ history tour maps made by Twin Cities Pride and the Minnesota Historical Society to build your own tour.
Christopher Selleck: Body//Weight Exhibit, Minneapolis
June 1, 6:30 p.m. Free “In Conversation: Christopher Selleck and Bartholomew Ryan” about navigating self-image, masculinity and queer identity
The exhibition ends June 25, Minneapolis Institute of Art U.S. Bank Gallery, Minneapolis.
CampOUT Weekend, Gilbert
June 2, 3 p.m. to June 4, 3 p.m., West Forty RV Park & Campground, 245 Highway 37, Gilbert.
A weekend of camping dedicated to providing members of the LGBTQ+ community a safe space to enjoy the great outdoors on the Iron Range. West Forty RV Park & Campground is the only gay-owned campground in the state.
Drag Brunches at the Union Rooftop, Minneapolis
All drag brunches offer three showings at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave., Suite 1, Minneapolis. Tickets are $17.
Little Mermaid Drag Brunch, June 3
Prince Drag Brunch, June 10
90s Drag Brunch, June 17
Pride Festival, Hastings
June 3, 11 a.m., Levee Park, 20 Ramsey St., Hastings.
The third annual Pride Fest will kick off with a parade, followed by music, entertainment face painting, games and vendors.
Pride in the Park, Northfield
June 3, noon to 4 p.m., Central Park, 421 Fourth St. E., Northfield.
The third annual celebration will include a drag story hour with Content Books, Pride cardio with the YMCA, an open runway with Mrs. Moxie and Miss Lexi and a local showcase. After party to follow at Imminent Brewing.
East Central Minnesota Pride, Pine City
June 3, noon to 5 p.m., Robinson Park, 200 Fifth St. SE., Pine City.
Join the counties of Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs in what they are calling “the first rural Pride.” There will be food, entertainment, music and vendors.
Minnesota School Outreach Coalition’s Youth Pride 2023, St. Paul
June 3, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Como Picnic Pavilions, 1199 Midway Parkway, St. Paul.
Drag Brunches at Crave American Kitchen & Sushi, Minneapolis
All drag brunches offer three showings at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Crave American Kitchen & Sushi, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Tickets are $17.
Bidi Bidi Drag Brunch June 4
Holy Trinity (Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki) Drag Brunch June 11
Cher and Madonna Drag Brunch June 18
Pride Drag Brunch June 24
St. Paul Pride Festival
June 10, 10 a.m., Rice Park 109 Fourth St. W., St. Paul.
The festival will include live music performances and food, beverage and merch vendors.
Trans Joy Fest, Duluth
June 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 214 E. Superior St., Duluth.
Activities include a kids area with craft stations, games, “Love Your Selfie” photo booth, a free clothing exchange, art making and vendors.
Pride Festival, Golden Valley
June 10, noon to 6 p.m., Brookview Park, 300 Brookview Pkwy. N., Golden Valley.
The festival features music and performers, food trucks and activities for families.
Drag Show, Marshall
June 10, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Brau Brothers Brewing Company, 1010 E. Southview Drive, Marshall. $10-50
The show will feature local performers. Tickets are $10-$50.
Drag Brunch, St. Cloud
June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Kelly Inn, 100 Fourth Ave. S., St. Cloud.
Enjoy a breakfast buffet and entertainment by drag performers from the St. Cloud and Twin Cities area, featuring: Dexter Mane Love, Dakota Hunter, Rose Nylon, Anastasia C. Principle, Azalia Selena Cruz and Gemini Valentine.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door.
The ‘Say Gay All Day Pride Cabaret’ Minneapolis
June 11, 4 p.m., Crooners Supper Club Main Stage 6161 Highway 65 NE., Minneapolis.
Presented by Lori Dokken, for all ages. Tickets are $30-$40.
Queers & Beers Brewery Drag Show, Fridley
June 14, 4-7 p.m., Forgotten Star Brewing Company, 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley.
A drag show hosted by Miss Ava Cado and Wanda Gag and featuring Juankeyai, Myster.EO, Quinn Tessential, Queerisam and Salem Hyde. Tickets are $20.
Elevate Pride Meat Raffle, Minneapolis
June 14, 5-7 p.m., The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Includes vegetarian and vegan prizes.
Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus presents ‘And IIIIIIII…,’ Minneapolis
June 16 and June 17, 7:30 pm, Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.
Award-winning chorus performing a repertoire of Whitney Houston music. Tickets are $20-$60.
Drag Brunch and Pride Festival, Albert Lea
Drag brunch, June 17, 9-11 a.m., American Legion, 142 N. Broadway, Albert Lea. Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door.
Pride Festival, noon to 4 p.m., Central Park, Albert Lea.
Includes food trucks, yard games, crafts, face painting, talent show and more.
Pride Picnic, Chaska
June 17, 3-6 p.m., 2905 McKnight Road, Chaska.
Hosted by the City of Chaska’s Human Rights Commission. Includes ice cream, activities and dancing.
Drag Show, Fergus Falls
June 17, 8-10 p.m., 423 S. Cascade St., Fergus Falls.
Tickets are $30. Featuring: LexiD, Dom Facio, Stacy Hundin, Ted Hungdy, Alandra Sparks and Mika. 18 and older.
21+ North Loop Pride Picnic, Minneapolis
June 18, 1-7 p.m., Graze Provisions + Libations, 520 N. Fourth Street, Minneapolis.
Ticket are $10, 21 and older.
Wrestlepalooza, Minneapolis
June 18, 7 p.m., 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.
A Pride pre-party, hosted by F1RST Wrestling. Tickets are $30-$40, 18 and older.
Pride Bar Crawl, Minneapolis
June 23-24, 4 p.m., The Pourhouse, 10 S. Fifth St. #11, Minneapolis.
Two days of bar crawl adventures. Check-in at The Pourhouse. Tickets are $15-$20.
Bolder & Older: LGBTQ Pride Dinner, Minneapolis
June 23, 5 p.m., Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove Str., Minneapolis.
For LGBTQ+ 50 plus and their family and friends
Twin Cities Pride Festival
June 23-25, Loring Park Sculpture Garden & Parade Park, Minneapolis.
There is a festival map, parking guide and more information at tcpride.org/festival.
The People’s Pride, Minneapolis
June 24, Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Empire Pride Festival, Burnsville
June 24, 7-10:30 p.m., The Garage, 75 Civic Center Pkwy., Burnsville.
Featuring: G Money, EnzyRose, Titania, Curtis St. Marie, Christina Jackson and Dropik.
Family Pride Celebration and Drag Show, Minneapolis
June 24, 10:30 a.m., First Avenue & 7th St. Entry, 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Tickets are $20.
Flip Phone XXL Pride Edition ft. Luxx Noir London, Minneapolis
June 24, 9 p.m., First Avenue & 7th St. Entry, 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis.
Tickets are $15-50, must be 18 and older.
Featuring several RuPaul’s Drag Race past performers.
Sober Pride Dance, Minneapolis
June 24, 9 p.m., Minneapolis Alano, 2218 First Ave., Minneapolis.
$5 donations
Alcohol and drug-free
Pride Parade Viewing + Drag Show Union Rooftop, Minneapolis
June 25, 9 a.m., 731 Hennepin Ave. #1, Minneapolis.
Tickets are $20, must be 21 and older.
Pride in the Sky Rooftop Dance Party + Parade Viewing Party, Minneapolis
June 25, 9 a.m., Crave American Kitchen & Sushi, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Tickets are $20, must be 21 and older.
