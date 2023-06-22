St. Peter police investigating stabbing of teen at local park

St. Peter police is investigating a stabbing of a teen at a local park.

Kemper Ely, 15, was attacked by three other teens late Friday night, according to a GoFundMe created by his godmother.

“Kemper is a good student and a dedicated athlete who loves wrestling and football,” she wrote.

Police believe Ely and his attackers knew each other and that the stabbing happened on the west side of St. Peter, Minn.

Ely was stabbed multiple times in the chest, neck and abdomen. The teen ran several blocks to call 911 and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital’s Saint Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.

He has collapsed lungs and requires surgery to also inspect for any other possible organ damage.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe for Ely’s family raised $7,000 as of Thursday afternoon.