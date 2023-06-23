Camper at Minnesota youth summer camp killed in boating accident

Authorities in Otter Tail County say a camper at a youth summer camp died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a boat.

It happened on Lake Six, near Vergas and Frazee, Minn. The sheriff’s office reported two juveniles were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat operated by a staff member at North Central Camp Cherith.

“The juveniles fell off the tube and one juvenile male was accidentally struck by the boat as they were attempting to pick him up,” the sheriff's office reported.

The victim died at the scene; his name and age have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said it does not suspect foul play or alcohol use in connection with the incident, and doesn’t anticipate any criminal charges. Both juveniles were wearing life jackets.

North Central Camp Cherith’s website says it’s a Christian summer camp for kids ages 6 to 18, from 16 states. It hosts up to 110 campers a week. Its roots date back to 1947, and its current property near Frazee was purchased in 1968.

In a statement posted to the camp’s Facebook page, executive director Kendra Mohn asked people to “please pray for this camper’s family and all those grieving after this accident.”