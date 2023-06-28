Collier scores a career-high 33 to help the Lynx beat the Storm 104-93

Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota made its first six shots of the fourth quarter during a 14-5 run to extend its lead to 94-79. After Seattle got within eight points, Miller made a jumper near the free-throw line with 36.3 seconds left to seal it.

Collier scored 24 in the second half to help the Lynx reach 100-plus points for the first time this season.

Kayla McBride also scored 18 points for Minnesota (5-9). Rookie Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Miller, who missed the last eight games due to an ankle injury, was 8 of 13 from the field in 31 minutes.

Minnesota scored 53 points in the opening 20 minutes for its highest-scoring half of the season.

Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points for Seattle (4-10). Jewell Loyd and Ivana Dojkic added 14 points apiece. Whitcomb made six of Seattle's 13 3-pointers.