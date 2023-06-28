More unhealthy air in southern, central Minnesota as wildfire smoke continues

Canadian wildfire smoke has blown into central and southern Minnesota, which is under an air quality alert through Wednesday night. The state has now surpassed its average air quality alert count ten times over.

The average number of air quality alerts in a year is two or three. This week marks 23. The previous record was 21 alerts issued in 2021.

Where is the worst air?

Wednesday’s air quality alert comes from smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says.

The alert includes the Twin Cities metro, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, Winona, Mankato and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Prairie Island and Mille Lacs. The alert area no longer includes northeast Minnesota.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR's budget year ends on Friday and we are behind target. Your gift today makes a difference! For every donation made to MPR through Friday, we will plant a seedling in Minnesota state forests in partnership with the Future Forest Fund. Grow a more connected and sustainable Minnesota today!

Fine particle levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels in the metro, Albert Lea, Rochester, Winona, Mankato, Marshall, Worthington and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux and Prairie Island. The MPCA says everyone in those areas should “limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.”

Areas with air quality levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups include Brainerd, Hinckley, Alexandria and the tribal nation of Mille Lacs. Sensitive groups should limit outdoors and exercise time, the MPCA says.

View an interactive map of air quality on the MPCA’s website.

A cold front is expected to move across the state Wednesday afternoon and bring cleaner air from the west by midnight.

The Minneapolis skyline, as viewed from the Mississippi River, is enveloped in wildfire smoke during the air quality alert Wednesday. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Is this our new normal?

Fire seasons are becoming more severe, longer and more frequent because of climate change, which is also causing more extreme weather.

Minnesota is getting wetter with time, but the state has seen record wet years in 2016 and 2019 followed by a few years of drought.

Canada is facing the same; droughts, extreme cold and wet periods have frequented the country.

The state will likely see more frequent periods of worsened air quality in the coming years, depending on weather patterns like flooding and wet periods.

Behind the Canadian wildfires

Fires in western Canada started this spring. Since then, hot and dry conditions started fires in eastern Canada that are still going strong — that’s where smoke has been coming from these past few weeks.

Those eastern fires are currently affecting areas beyond Minnesota: Haze has settled over most of the Great Lakes region, while unhealthy air has moved as far south as Kentucky and Missouri.

Rain plays a role in air quality, both for better and worse.

Precipitation earlier in June pushed wildfire smoke down to the surface and worsened the air quality. But a significant amount of heavy rain — like showers and thunderstorms expected Wednesday across parts of Minnesota — can clear up fine particulates and alleviate air quality concerns.

People can make their own indoor air filters by attaching furnace filters to the backs of box fans.

Quiet on the severe weather front

Apart from Saturday’s storms, which accounted for 39 percent of Minnesota’s severe weather warnings this season so far, it’s been a quiet summer for intense storms.

The state is in its least-active severe weather season since 1995. Last year, Minnesota’s severe weather season kicked off with a record start.

Get the latest weather news, updates and forecasts on Updraft. The MPCA has updates on current air quality conditions.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation on Minnesota Now with MPR News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard and MPR News host Emily Bright.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.