Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units

The Associated Press and Matt Sepic
St. Paul

St. Paul Police said Friday they located the remains of a woman who went missing two years ago. Her death has been linked to a man who was charged after another woman’s dismembered body was found in a different storage unit in another Minneapolis suburb.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's office identified remains found in a Coon Rapids storage unit on Thursday as those of 33-year-old Fanta Xayavong, and ruled her death a homicide.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said investigators searched the unit after a tipster said Xayavong had been in a relationship with the Maplewood man charged with killing 33-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren and leaving her body in a Woodbury storage unit.

Police have not determined where or when Xayavong was killed, Ernster said. Investigators searched a home Friday where until last September the man lived.

Ernster emphasized that the suspect in Starren's death has not been charged in Xayavong's death.

"He is just a person of interest. He has a connection to her, as well as Mani, did."

The 40-year-old suspect is jailed on $5 million bond on charges of second-degree intentional murder in Starren's death.

Police Chief Axel Henry said at a Friday news conference that “cases like this are extremely rare, but they are reminders to all of us that monsters can be real.”

