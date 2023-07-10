Fargo Marathon race director killed in cycling accident

The race director of the Fargo Marathon died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle along a road in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Mark Knutson was instrumental in starting the current Fargo Marathon, which will mark its 20th year next spring.

Mark Knutson shows off some of the shirts for participants of the running events of the 2011 Fargo Marathon. Dave Wallis | Fargo Forum 2011

“He was the driving force,” said former Fargo Mayor Bruce Furness who remembers getting an enthusiastic pitch from Knutson and collaborator Mike Almquist.

Furness said he agreed the city would support the race.

“It’s been a really great thing for the community and for a lot of people around us, actually the United States, that have come here,” he said.

Tributes flood in

The 53-year-old Knutson recently became general manager for Detroit Mountain, a recreational area near Detroit Lakes.

“Mark was a visionary and we were excited about his involvement and future events and ideas he had for Detroit Mountain,” the organization said in a statement.

Race directors Mike Almquist (left) and Mark Knutson planned for the Fargo Marathon to start on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, under construction in 2004. Dave Wallis | Fargo Forum 2004

Knutson was preparing for the 20th Fargo Marathon scheduled for May of next year.

In a statement, the Fargo Marathon said Knutson was not just the race director, but the very essence of the event.

“His warm and genuine nature endeared him to all who had the privilege of meeting him during his races, and his kindness, drive and passion were evident to everyone he encountered,” the statement said.

The race attracted thousands of runners to the Fargo-Moorhead area, popular for its flat, fast course.

According to police, Knutson was cycling westbound on the road in Detroit Lakes when he was struck by a pickup truck driving in the same direction.

No criminal charges have been filed against the 42-year-old driver, but the accident is still under investigation.