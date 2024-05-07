2 killed in house explosion in Mille Lacs County

Authorities say two people died when a house exploded early Tuesday in Mille Lacs County, north of Princeton.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 60-year-old Royce Edward Kreger Jr. and 61-year-old Katherine Ann Kreger, who both lived at the home. A dog also died in the explosion.

Multiple 911 callers reported the explosion on 52nd Street, near the Rum River about three miles north of Princeton, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders “located a large debris field from an apparent explosion which was still on fire at the time. With the assistance of multiple fire departments from the area the fire was extinguished,” the sheriff’s office reported. A search of the debris led to the victims.

Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Aaron Evenson told KARE 11 that the blast was felt miles away — and was the largest he’s seen in more than 20 years in law enforcement. Video from the scene showed insulation and other debris strewn across a wide area on the ground and hanging from nearby trees.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working with local authorities to investigate.