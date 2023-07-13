Crash closes westbound Interstate 94 near St. Croix River

A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near the St. Croix River, causing major travel delays.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported just after 6:15 a.m. Thursday that the westbound lanes were closed near the St. Croix rest area — and could remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

Traffic cameras showed westbound traffic being diverted off the freeway at the State Highway 95 / St. Croix Trail exit, with a traffic jam stretching back across the river and into Wisconsin.

Eastbound traffic was not affected.

Information on the crash that caused the closure was not immediately available. It happened along a stretch of freeway with lane and ramp closures already in place due to an ongoing resurfacing project.