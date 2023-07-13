Crash closes westbound Interstate 94 near St. Croix River
A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near the St. Croix River, causing major travel delays.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported just after 6:15 a.m. Thursday that the westbound lanes were closed near the St. Croix rest area — and could remain closed for at least a couple of hours.
Traffic cameras showed westbound traffic being diverted off the freeway at the State Highway 95 / St. Croix Trail exit, with a traffic jam stretching back across the river and into Wisconsin.
Eastbound traffic was not affected.
Information on the crash that caused the closure was not immediately available. It happened along a stretch of freeway with lane and ramp closures already in place due to an ongoing resurfacing project.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!