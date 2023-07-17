Teenage girl fatally shot in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say a teenage girl was fatally shot in the city’s East Isles neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near Girard Avenue South and West 25th Street, between Hennepin Avenue and Lake of the Isles.

Police said they found a juvenile female there with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She died at the scene. KARE 11 reported that the girl, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 15 years old.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time. Officers interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area,” police said in a Monday morning news release.

Homicide investigators are working on the case. There were no arrests in the shooting at last report.