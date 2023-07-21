Fargo shooting updates: Suspect had search history of mass shooting events

Law enforcement officials gave an update Friday morning on the investigation into last week’s fatal shooting in Fargo, N.D.

Last Friday, a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in Fargo, killing one officer and wounding two other officers and a woman at the scene.

The gunman, identified as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, was shot and killed by an officer.

Officer Jake Wallin, 23, was killed in the shooting. Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries. A 25-year-old woman who was nearby at the time also suffered serious injuries.

Mohamad Barakat's car is shown at the North Dakota Attorney General press conference. Amy Felegy | MPR News

It remains an active investigation, said North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley at the press conference, adding it is abnormal to be talking about an investigation while it's active. “This is the best information that we have as of today,” he said.

Video from the scene shows Barakat arrived at the scene shortly after law enforcement and first responders and “he sat there for a while observing the scene,” Wrigley said. Later during the press conference, he said he believed Barakat was circling around the fender bender and waiting for more officers to arrive before the shooting.

“We are not releasing today body cam videos,” Wrigley said. “The public will have those when the time is appropriate.”

Officer Wallin was the first person shot, Wrigley said, but that it happened so rapidly that it is hard to know for sure. Officers directed Barakat to raise his hands, telling him to drop his gun 16 times before he was shot by Officer Zach Robinson.

After the shooting, officers obtained search warrants for Barakat’s car and residence. Numerous guns, ammunition, gas canisters, trail cameras and phones were found, along with a variety of grenade parts.

These guns were found at Mohamad Barakat's place and were shown at the North Dakota Attorney General press conference. Amy Felegy | MPR News

Wrigley said throughout the investigation, BCI investigators found Barakat didn’t have much of a social media presence, nor a lot of interaction with people.

Investigators also found search results on Barakat's device for “mass shooting events,” “area events,” “how to kill,” and a news story titled “Thousands enjoy first day of downtown Fargo street fair.”

“We don't at this moment see additional threat emanating out of this moment,” Wrigley said.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said the officers injured, Dotas and Hawes, were both able to stand up out of their beds briefly and he expects to have them back with the team when they are recovered. The woman who was shot has been moved out of the ICU and is said to be in “good spirits.”

“This individual was a calculated insidious murderous individual dead set on hurting and killing as many people as possible,” Zibolski said. “He had the intent, he had the commitment, he had the means.”

Wallin was likely the first person hit and “he took that bullet that someone else in our community might have taken” along with the other two officers, Zibolski said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The late Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin The City of Fargo via AP

Officer Wallin was from St. Michael, Minn., and was in the field as an officer in training, having become a Fargo police officer less than three months earlier. Wallin previously served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan. His funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes High School.

After the attack, officers found 1,800 live rounds, three long rifles, four handguns, explosives, canisters with gasoline and a homemade hand grenade in Barakat's car.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is hosting the 10:30 a.m. press conference. Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness, Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Casey Miller and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski are also attending.

Watch the press conference, recorded or live, at TVFargo.com or on city social media.