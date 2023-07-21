Have a nice trip! Minneapolis mayor says some psychedelic drugs now OK

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday signed an executive order directing the city’s police department and other agencies to deprioritize investigating or arresting people for using certain psychoactive plants, such as psilocybin mushrooms.

The order “requires the investigation and arrest of people planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, and engaging in practices with, or possessing entheogenic Plants or plant compounds to be the lowest priority for law enforcement in Minneapolis,” a city news release reported.

“The order also states that city resources should not be knowingly used in any investigation, detention, or arrest airing out of alleged violations of state and federal law for engaging in the above activities.”

Entheogenic, or psychoactive, plants covered by the executive order include psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca tea, mescaline and iboga.

The city pointed to studies that show such plants “can help people with depression, anxiety, addiction, post-traumatic stress, and other physical and mental conditions.”

“Regardless of the stigma attached, when you look at the science behind the benefits of entheogens, it all points in one direction,” Frey said in the news release. “Experts are telling us that these plants help people, and that’s the business we should be in – helping people. With a rise in deaths of despair in our city, and in our society, the data is showing that these plants can help be a remedy. That’s the message I hope this executive order sends elsewhere.”

Bryan Ebert is a therapist who focuses on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. He is also the co-founder of DecriMN, an organization focused on decriminalizing natural psychedelics. Ebert has been pushing for the initiative in Minneapolis since 2019.

“It is incremental change. We have a long way to go,” he told MPR News after the city’s announcement. “We’re interested in expanding to other cities like St. Paul, and we are interested in working on proper decriminalization at the state level. And we’re hoping to work with some representatives to introduce something this next legislative session — but we’re happy, and we’re celebrating.”

On the statewide level, a Psychedelic Medicine Task Force was created in the last legislative session to advise the legislature on possible legalization.

“There has been, definitely, a lot of clinical support, mostly in research studies for the use of psychedelics in treating addiction,” Ebert said. “One of the more interesting ones is iboga, which contains ibogaine, and that is one of the compounds or plants that has been shown to interrupt opioid withdrawal. So that's extremely promising.”

The city said the executive order “does not legalize any unlawful activities related to entheogenic plants.”

“I recognize that many of our community members see benefits in using these natural substances for health or religious purposes, and with this executive order, Mayor Frey has directed the Minneapolis Police Department to join agencies nationwide in continuing to deemphasize law enforcement activities related to use of entheogenic plants,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara in the city news release. “I stand with the mayor in support of this action and will ensure the MPD continues to maintain the safety of all residents and community members.”

The city of Minneapolis said other cities — including Denver, Detroit, San Francisco and Seattle — as well as the state of Oregon have already taken similar actions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

