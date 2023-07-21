Think you have talent? You could win $10,000 at the Minnesota State Fair

Are you looking for your chance to shine? Trying to make $10,000 quick? Here’s one opportunity: the 50th annual Amateur Talent Contest at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

It’s “an event almost as legendary as corndogs and cotton candy,” according to the State Fair website, open to every type of performer.

Registration closes 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Auditions begin Monday and run through Sunday, July 30 on the fairgrounds.

“In the spirit of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, we are a talent showcase for everyone, from tap dancers to pianists to singers to all other kinds of talent,” said Theresa Weinfurtner, State Fair entertainment director, in a news release. “We especially pride ourselves on making sure everyone who auditions has a positive and fun experience, whether they move on to the semifinals or not. Anyone who tries out is met by a supportive crowd of talent contest fans cheering them on.”

More than 17,000 acts have auditioned over its history, with top talents winning more than a combined $250,000 in prize money, according to the news release.

Past talent-contest winners include county music singer Caitlyn Smith, longtime Minnesota gospel group The Steeles, folk-rock singer Trina Hamlin and actor Max Wojtanowicz.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Show Contest. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

How the competition works

People can compete in one of three divisions: preteen, teen and open, which is open to all ages.

Note: you cannot be a professional entertainer. If your main source of income is your talent, then you’re too talented for the fair!

Entry fees are between $15 to $30, depending on the number of participants in an act.

The grand prize winner for the open division receives $10,000, while teen and preteen winners get $2,500.

Prize breakdowns are:

Open: Grand Prize: $10,000; Second Place: $2,500; Third Place: $1,000

Teen: First Place: $2,500; Second Place: $750; Third Place: $500

Preteen: First Place: $2,500; Second Place: $750; Third Place: $500

People can also win between $25 to $100 as winners or runners-up of their semi-final competition.

A total of 30 preteen division acts, 42 teen division acts and 48 open division acts will be selected from next week’s auditions to advance to the semifinals, which take place over the first ten nights at the State Fair. Acts are responsible for their own gate admission and parking fees.

Start preparing your sub-four-minute performance

Feeling sentimental for State Fairs past? Some recent winners will be performing this year (but not competing — don’t worry, contestants).

Performances must be under 4 minutes and will be judged on performance quality, stage presence and entertainment value.

Odds are stacked against non-music talents, according to an MPR News dive into the Minnesota State Fair archives. Most winners dating to 1973 have been singers or instrumentalists. Exceptions include an acrobatic solo in 2018, storytellers in 2003 and a basketball performance in 1998. The only time a comedy group has won first place was in 1974.

Both the auditions and the nightly amateur talent show performances are free to watch and open to the public. The grand finale will take place 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Grandstand. Learn more at mnstatefair.org.