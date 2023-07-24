Citation: Vikings' top draft pick told trooper a dog emergency prompted speeding on I-94

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told a state trooper last week that he was speeding on Interstate 94 in St. Paul because of an emergency at home involving his dog.

That’s according to a citation filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court.

Addison was cited early Thursday for speeding and reckless driving, after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without incident in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper on eastbound I-94 near Dale Street. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved, according to the state patrol report.

The citation said Addison allegedly told the trooper “his dog was having an emergency at his residence and that was the reason for his speed.” The citation did not provide further details on what had happened with the dog.

ESPN reported Monday that Addison had issued an apology last week acknowledging poor judgment in the speeding incident, and promising not to repeat the behavior.

Addison, a wide receiver, reported Sunday to Vikings training camp in Eagan. He was selected out of USC with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft.