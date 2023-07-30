One shot dead, one hit by car near Minneapolis unlicensed night club

One man was killed and another man was injured following a shooting at an unlicensed nightclub in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police responded to an after-hours party at around 4:30 a.m. when reports of a man believed to be in his 20s came in with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to a press release, the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation outside of the party that escalated into gunfire. One person was shot and another man in his 40s was struck by a vehicle after the gun shots were fired and transported to the hospital.

More than 100 people were in the area at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.